3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 3% to Buy in August

Are you more interested in steady gains than dramatic price swings? These three reliable dividend payers are unlikely to be the best-performing stocks in any given year. Over time, though, there's a good chance they can outperform the broad market with a combination of price appreciation and growing dividend payments.With years of annual payout raises under their belts, these stocks can be relied on to generate a positive return for your portfolio. Here's a look at what they've accomplished for income-seeking investors in the past to show how buying them in August could work for you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel