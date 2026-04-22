Renewable Aktie
WKN DE: A0RN4Q / ISIN: US75971W2052
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22.04.2026 23:15:00
3 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold While the World Catches Up
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has the world focused on oil and natural gas. That makes sense, but don't let the uncertainty in this particular energy market divert your attention from the long-term picture. Clean energy is still a fast-growing piece of the global energy pie. Here are three ways to add some clean energy to your portfolio today: Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).Brookfield Renewable owns a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets. It has exposure to hydroelectric, solar, wind, and nuclear power, as well as energy storage. With one investment, you get exposure to just about the entire clean energy landscape. The dividend has been increased regularly for over a decade, with a goal of annual increases of between 5% and 9% a year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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