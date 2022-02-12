3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), you may be inclined to sign up. And if you're offered an employer match, it definitely pays to put enough money into that plan to claim that free money in full.But you may want to think twice about making a 401(k) plan your sole retirement account. In fact, these three accounts offer their share of benefits -- without some of the drawbacks associated with 401(k)s.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading