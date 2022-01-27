3 Retirement Expenses You May Be Underestimating

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you make a plan for the income you'll need in retirement, it's important to take all of your essential expenditures into account. Unfortunately, far too many people fail to consider three of the biggest costs they'll likely end up facing in their later years.To ensure your investment account doesn't fall short of providing the requisite funds, make sure you have a realistic plan for covering these three big expenses. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading