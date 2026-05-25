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25.05.2026 14:15:00
3 Retirement Rules Most People Learn Too Late -- And How to Get Ahead of Them
Retirement is the big dream for most people. The opportunity to leave the rat race means rest and relaxation after years of the 9-to-5 grind. Only dreams and reality don't always align the way we expect. Here are three retirement rules you'll want to know right away, so you can make the best retirement decisions for your specific situation. Leaving the workforce sounds great, but many people find it leaves them adrift. They no longer have a purpose or anything to do all day. And, equally important, a job often provides people with a sense of self-respect. Don't underestimate how hard it can be emotionally to abruptly stop working. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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