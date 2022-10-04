3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date.At the same time, all three companies are profitable, and their successes in the lab have been paying off in the market, with their shares up nearly 10% this year. Let's see why.Regeneron's shares are up about 10% this year, despite a second quarter that saw its revenue fall 44% year over year. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended. Even without REGEN-COV, the company had earnings per share (EPS) of $7.47 in the quarter.Continue reading