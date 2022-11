3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the stock market may have taken investors for a wild ride over the past year, the trajectory of innovation isn't slowing down. With that comes abundant opportunity for long-term-minded investors with a buy-and-hold strategy to consistently invest in great companies -- even in a down market.Here are three revolutionary stocks you may want to consider scooping up before 2022 is out. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is something of a unicorn in the world of stocks right now . While the S&P 500 has slid by nearly 20% over the past 12 months, Vertex is up by around 60% in that same period. While it's true that healthcare stocks tend to outperform when the market is down, this is far from the only tailwind driving Vertex's precipitous growth in such a volatile market. Continue reading