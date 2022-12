3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Revolutionary stocks can be new or old, big or small, but they need novel ideas to break away from other companies, or at least the capacity to take new ideas to another level. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have all been doing so.The three companies are on the cutting edge of ideas that are changing the healthcare industry. Eli Lilly and CRISPR are developing radical new therapies, while Johnson & Johnson is going all-in on using artificial intelligence to bring new therapies to market more quickly.On top of that, all three companies have had consistent revenue growth and two of the three have beaten the S&P 500 so far this year.Continue reading