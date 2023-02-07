3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The shares for Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), Iqvia Holdings (NYSE: IQV), and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) are all off to positive starts this year, but what makes them different from other companies is that they are changing healthcare industry standards.Doximity is becoming a must for physicians thanks to its helpful applications. Iqvia is speeding the process of bringing healthcare therapies to market, saving companies millions. And TransMedics is changing the efficiency of organ transplants. The revolutionary nature of the three also makes them great long-term investments.Continue reading