|
07.02.2023 15:53:00
3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
The shares for Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), Iqvia Holdings (NYSE: IQV), and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) are all off to positive starts this year, but what makes them different from other companies is that they are changing healthcare industry standards.Doximity is becoming a must for physicians thanks to its helpful applications. Iqvia is speeding the process of bringing healthcare therapies to market, saving companies millions. And TransMedics is changing the efficiency of organ transplants. The revolutionary nature of the three also makes them great long-term investments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,20
|0,76%