|
12.02.2024 15:23:00
3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Regardless of the ups and downs of the stock market, companies with innovative businesses driving change in their respective industries present compelling opportunities for investors. If you're on the hunt for these types of businesses to buy as 2024 kicks off, you don't have to look far to find intriguing investment opportunities that can make wise additions to your portfolio for the long term.Here are three such stocks to consider hitting the buy button on before 2024 gets any further.Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is trading up by roughly 60% from its position one year ago. About a third of that share price gain has been realized since the start of 2024. The company dominates the surgical robotics space globally, and has done so since its first da Vinci surgical system was approved more than two decades ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|8,85
|-3,80%