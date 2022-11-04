3 Risks Investors Should Consider Before Investing in Snap

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has fallen off a cliff since the end of 2021, despite being the sixth most popular social media application in the U.S., and the most popular among teens. However, even if you are a big fan of the company, management highlighted several things in its recent earnings that could change a die-hard optimist into a pessimist.Here are three risks investors should think about before investing in Snap stock.Although investors were aware since the company's second-quarter earnings that revenue was decelerating and would likely continue slowing, the market was still shocked by the rate of revenue decline in Snap's third-quarter 2022 results.Continue reading