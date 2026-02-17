CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
17.02.2026 17:31:00
3 Risks Investors Should Watch With CoreWeave Over the Next 3 Years
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) sits at the center of one of the most potent investment themes of the decade: artificial intelligence infrastructure. Demand for GPU compute remains strong, long-term contracts are in place, and the company has emerged as a critical supplier to leading artificial intelligence (AI) players.But long-term investing isn't about knowing where a company stands today. It's about assessing what could go wrong over the next several years -- especially for a capital-intensive infrastructure business operating in a fast-evolving competitive landscape.For CoreWeave, the next three years will matter far more than the last three. Here are three risks investors should keep front of mind as the AI infrastructure buildout matures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
