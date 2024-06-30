|
30.06.2024 13:02:00
3 Risks to Consider Before Buying Nvidia Stock After the 10-for-1 Stock Split
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks on the market -- especially after its 10-for-1 stock split made it easier for smaller investors to experience the artificial intelligence (AI) boom that sent its shares up 150% this year alone. But while stock splits are exciting, they don't change a company's market cap (the value of all shares combined) or its valuation relative to growth potential and earnings.With AI technology in its early stages, Nvidia still looks like a long-term winner because of its exposure to the market. But new investors should be aware that they are late to the party. Let's explore three reasons I'm downgrading the industry-leading chipmaker from a screaming buy to an optimistic hold.When you crack open Nvidia's income statement, the first thing that jumps out is the company's first-quarter gross profit of $20.4 billion. This metric represents the revenue earned from selling its products minus the direct costs of creating them (before overhead expenses like office salaries, research, or advertising). And with a gross margin of 78.4%, this number is extraordinarily high for a hardware company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.06.24
|JPMorgan-Analysten: Bullenmarkt um NVIDIA-Aktie hat Short-Seller aus dem Markt getrieben (finanzen.at)
|
29.06.24
|NVIDIA-Konkurrent AMD-Aktie von Analyst als heißer Favorit gehandelt (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Nvidia partner Lambda Labs seeks $800mn as AI computing demand soars (Financial Times)
|
28.06.24
|Nvidia partner Lambda Labs seeks $800mn as AI computing demand soars (Financial Times)
|
28.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)