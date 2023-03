3 Risks to Pay Attention to When Investing in Alphabet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) trade below their median price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios over the last 10 years. As a result, many consider the stock undervalued compared to the many long-term growth opportunities it has. And the U.S. government is on the verge of either banning or forcing the sale of TikTok, potentially a significant benefit to Alphabet's YouTube segment.However, before you invest in Alphabet, you should consider three risks that could derail its upside.ChatGPT is a chatbot based on artificial intelligence (AI) developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft. It was released in late November 2022.Continue reading