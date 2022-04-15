Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
15.04.2022 17:00:00
3 Risky Stocks With Huge Potential Upside
Many people only want to own "safe," "mature," or "boring" stocks, and they ignore the opportunities in the risky side of the stock universe. What this does is create a pool of risky stocks with huge potential upside. And often these stocks can be bought relatively cheaply, which makes the risk/reward ratio very attractive.The stock market tries its best to value these investments. And it often fails, miserably. That's why these stocks can be so incredibly volatile. But if you can withstand the volatility, small investments in risky equities can reward you greatly. Here's why risk-tolerant investors might want to consider shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!