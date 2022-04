3 Risky Stocks With Huge Potential Upside

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many people only want to own "safe," "mature," or "boring" stocks, and they ignore the opportunities in the risky side of the stock universe. What this does is create a pool of risky stocks with huge potential upside. And often these stocks can be bought relatively cheaply, which makes the risk/reward ratio very attractive.The stock market tries its best to value these investments. And it often fails, miserably. That's why these stocks can be so incredibly volatile. But if you can withstand the volatility, small investments in risky equities can reward you greatly. Here's why risk-tolerant investors might want to consider shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS), Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading