|
09.04.2022 12:30:00
3 Robinhood Stocks Investors Can't Get Enough Of
Robinhood investors have been known for their risky bets. In many cases, they've piled into stocks with potential for quick gains. Of course, that also comes with the possibility of quick losses too. But these days, Robinhood investors are stocking up on a variety of companies -- from the riskiest players to some very solid and secure names.Among the top 100 Robinhood favorites, are three players with a solid track record -- and reasons for positive earnings and stock market performance in the future. They have brand strength, a strong connection with fans, and potential to keep growing revenue down the road. Let's check out these three stocks that Robinhood investors love.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!