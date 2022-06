3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. But over time, these traders have grown more sophisticated, and many of the most-owned stocks on the app mirror those of the top holdings of savvy investing veterans.There is something to be said for the wisdom of the crowd and the power of the hive mind. Looking at the most-held stocks on the Robinhood platform, here are three that smart investors can buy and hold forever.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading