3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

In much of 2020 and 2021, a mention of "Robinhood stocks" may have conjured up images of meme stocks that were making insane -- and mostly short-lived -- gains in the market.Now investors that use the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) online trading platform appear to be shifting their focus to more stable companies, likely as the broad market sell-off of the past year caused many investors to take a more cautious approach to where they put their remaining money. For investors looking for a few great companies to give further consideration to from the current list of most popular stocks among Robinhood users, look no further than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). These three Robinhood stocks are worth consideration as buy-and-hold-forever investments.Continue reading