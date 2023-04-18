|
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Despite its reputation as a platform for the trading of meme stocks, Robinhood Markets does in fact help retail investors trade all sorts of stocks and other commodities. As a service to its users, it compiles and regularly updates a list of the Top 100 stocks held by its users. While some stocks on the list are best described as meme stocks, there are others that are popular because they've consistently outperformed. These include Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). This trio is made up of well-known large-cap companies that offer dividends. These companies also happen to constantly evolve, which is a great reason to consider them long-term buys. Microsoft, once just a software company, is now a diversified technology company seeing an increased business through its cloud platforms. Pfizer could have as many as 19 new therapies over the next 18 months, and Johnson & Johnson is shedding its consumer healthcare segment to become more profitable.Let's find out a bit more about these three buy-and-hold Robinhood stocks.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
