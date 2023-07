3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The Robinhood Markets top-100 stock list, along with the usual meme-favorite names, includes a lot of stocks that are boring in a good way. They are household names that are popular among investors because they continually deliver.Three Robinhood 100 stocks I like now because they have delivered consistent safe returns and have shown an ability to leapfrog over economic hurdles that slow other stocks are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). All three companies have delivered triple-digit total returns over the past decade, while growing revenue in the triple digits as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel