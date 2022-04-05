Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April
Students of Warren Buffett's ways likely know one of his most powerful nuggets of investing wisdom: "You can't buy what is popular and do well." In other words, you shouldn't plow into the same stocks as the crowd. You're better-served by coming up with your own picks, even if nobody else seems interested in them at the time.Except the crowd's become a lot savvier since Buffett first uttered those words. Even the typically new and typically small investors using Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) commission-free trading app are making some surprisingly smart picks. Here's a closer look at three of their favorites that are especially compelling prospects right now, in the wake of sizable sell-offs that may be about to reverse course.Since it's down 60% from last March's high, it would be easy to assume the worst of casino name Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) and its peers. Don't be fooled, though. Casino-laden Nevada enjoyed record-breaking gaming revenue last year, and the state's industry has continued its hot streak through February of this year. While Penn isn't particularly well-represented in Las Vegas, what's happening there is a good proxy for what's happening in other parts of the U.S. (and the world).Continue reading
