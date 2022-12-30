|
30.12.2022 15:53:00
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has set off a revolution in the investing world. With a mobile-first strategy and no-fee commissions, the brokerage forced industry incumbents to play catch-up and made free commissions the norm.Though Robinhood the stock has faded, the brokerage continues to wield significant influence in the market, especially with the younger generation; the average age of a Robinhood account holder is estimated to be 31. The brokerage now has nearly 23 million funded accounts.It also shares the 100 most popular stocks on its platform, giving investors unique insight into what other Robinhood investors are buying. From this list, here are three Robinhood stocks that are great buys right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
