3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

Retail investor trading website and app Robinhood Markets may not be delivering the juicy returns shareholders were hoping for in the current market, but the use case for the platform hasn't gone anywhere. Investors can evaluate some of the most popular companies with fellow investors by looking at the running list of Robinhood 's top 100 stocks, which are the most owned stocks on the platform at that moment. The platform also makes it easy to buy whole or fractional shares of just about any company. Of course, you should always do your research before you buy shares of any stock, and just because a company is popular with investors doesn't make it a great buy. On that note, if you're on the hunt for fantastic businesses to add to your personal portfolio in the near future, here are three top stocks to consider. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel