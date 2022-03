3 Robinhood Stocks With High Dividend Yields

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The list of the most popular Robinhood stocks is, of course, constantly changing according to circumstances, individual company performance, and investor tastes. But on that lineup of star companies, we can always find solid, high-yield dividend stocks.Recently I combed through the latest batch of the top Robinhood stocks to find three of these beauties. My digging unearthed ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and AT&T (NYSE: T). Here's a little more about the current state of these companies -- and, of course, their payouts. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading