15.01.2023 14:45:00
3 Roku Stock Predictions for 2023
For a time, it seemed Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was invincible. At the height of the pandemic, its revenue had soared 548% since its late-2017 IPO, driving its stock up 1,940%. But Roku's lockdown-driven growth spurt gave way to tough comps, slowing account growth, and the biggest stock market crash in more than a decade. As a result, the stock has plunged 90% from its peak. Yet, despite all the bad news priced into the stock, there are reasons to believe the best is yet to come for the streaming video pioneer. Here are three predictions about what to expect from Roku in 2023.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
