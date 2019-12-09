|
3-Row SUVs Overtake Minivans as Today's Large Family Vehicle of Choice
CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of Cars.com's (NYSE: CARS) 2020 3-Row SUV Challenge are in, and the 2020 Hyundai Palisade raced to the head of the pack, winning top honors. The Challenge put seven of the most popular mid-size three-row SUVs through a series of tests to determine which model was best in class.
"Today's large family vehicle of choice is the three-row SUV. Most families who seek a minivan alternative are increasingly moving toward purchasing them because they offer generous seating, spacious cargo areas and advanced features," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com. "The vehicles in this Challenge also have less bulk and lower fuel costs than their truck-based full-size SUV counterparts."
Three expert judges from the Cars.com editorial team individually awarded points in 19 separate categories, covering everything from drivability and fuel economy to interior space and technology. Prices ranged from $46,055 to $54,420, and all seven models were equipped with all-wheel drive as well as captain's chairs for the second row in lieu of bench seats.
All categories combined for a possible maximum score of 585 points. The points awarded to each vehicle resulted in the following ranking:
"Though there were tight groupings based on our scores — especially of the top two and bottom three — we considered this a strong batch of competitors overall," added Newman. "Shoppers should be able to find the right fit for them by comparing the strongest and weakest aspects of the models depending on their families' unique needs."
To read more about the results, how Cars.com tested the vehicles, and a breakdown of the good and the bad of each SUV, click here.
