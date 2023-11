3 Safe Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Buy Now

U.S. defense contractors work closely with the U.S. government to develop new products and services. From jets, tanks, and ships to satellites, missiles, nuclear efforts, tech, and more, the defense industry has a lot of moving parts and is constantly innovating.Defense contractors can be reliable investments due to their sizable backlogs and stable earnings, which are ideal for supporting dividend growth. However, there is political risk in investing in this industry because of its dependence on increased government spending.RTX (NYSE: RTX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) are three top defense stocks that play integral and unique roles in the defense industry. Here's why each company is a great way to invest in the industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel