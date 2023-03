3 Safe Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may have heard words like "safe" or "reliable" used to describe low-growth, stodgy dividend stocks. And while many boring businesses are also safe dividend stocks, the main differences between a safe dividend stock and a normal dividend stock comes down to the company's financial health, the type of business it is in, and its brand.The Dow Jones Industrial Average is chock-full of industry-leading companies that provide a pulse on the overall economy. All but three of the 30 components pay a dividend, making the Dow a good place to look for prospective investments. However, you may notice that the majority of the Dow companies don't operate in the traditional "safe" sectors of the economy.But there are safe dividend stocks in cyclical industries that generate plenty of cash to cover their dividends even during a downturn in the business cycle. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are two examples of cyclical stocks that may not fit the traditional safe stock mold. Caterpillar has paid and raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years, while Home Depot's dividend has doubled in the last five years and has never been cut in the company's history.