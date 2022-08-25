|
25.08.2022 17:00:00
3 Safe Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets
Companies with fortress-like balance sheets can weather an economic storm better than those with weaker financial profiles. A strong balance sheet gives a company the flexibility to continue paying dividends and making investments during tough times. It also allows them to borrow money at lower costs, enabling them to keep more of what they earn. That makes them safer investments than those with weaker finances.Three stocks with superior balance sheets are Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), and Public Storage (NYSE: PSA). Here's a closer look at their top-tier financial profiles. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning collaborative office space for the life science, agtech, and technology sectors. It has an investment-grade credit rating, ranked in the top 10% of all publicly traded REITs. It backs that balance sheet with exceptionally strong credit metrics. These include: Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
