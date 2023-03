3 Safe Stocks You'll Want to Buy Now Before the Next Bull Market Starts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are facing a bit of a Catch-22 at the moment.With the S&P 500 down 17% from its all-time high, it's historically a good time to buy discounted stocks in anticipation of a new bull market. When you add in elevated inflation, bank failures, rising interest rates, and an uncertain global economy, motivating investors are flocking to safe stocks right now . The problem is, many of the safest stocks to buy are now in high demand and have unusually high valuations.How can you buy discounted stocks that are also safe when the safe ones are all selling at a premium?Continue reading