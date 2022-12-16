3 Safety Stocks That Could Help Weather a Recession

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a tough year for investors as the major indices have entered bear market territory.The Federal Reserve had just hiked interest rates for the seventh time this year, taking the benchmark rate to between 4.25% and 4.5% as it seeks to tame the highest inflation the U.S. has seen in four decades. There could be more pain ahead, too, as the central bank is signaling more rate hikes next year, and many business owners are expecting the economy to enter a recession.What you need to remember is that recessions are an inevitable part of the economic cycle and should not be feared. Valuations and share prices naturally decline during a downturn, but you can view these drops as opportunities to pick up solid companies on the cheap. In particular, you should target stocks with strong competitive moats and franchises that pay out rising dividends as these are more likely to weather a recession without going bankrupt.