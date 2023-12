3 Scenarios Where a Delayed Social Security Claim Doesn't Make Sense

Social Security recipients get a choice when it comes to signing up for benefits. You're allowed to file as soon as you turn 62. But you're not entitled to your complete monthly benefit based on your personal earnings history until full retirement age (FRA) arrives. That age is 67 if you were born in or after 1960.You can also delay your Social Security claim for a boosted monthly benefit. For each year you wait to file, up until age 70, your monthly benefit gets to grow 8%. And to be clear, that boost is a permanent one.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel