Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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16.04.2026 06:00:00
3 Screaming Buys for the Upcoming AI-Quantum Supercycle
All eyes are currently on the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, and for good reason. AI is gradually becoming more and more mainstream, and several businesses are already adopting an AI-first approach to developing new products and optimizing business practices. However, there may be a new technology on the horizon that could revolutionize AI as we know it: quantum computing.Quantum computing may seem like a far-fetched technology, but it's rapidly becoming closer to reality. Its effects could be felt by 2030, and it has the potential to propel AI into its next phase of usefulness. I've got three stocks that are well positioned to take advantage of this upcoming supercycle, and they also look like complementary stock picks right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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