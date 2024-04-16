|
16.04.2024 11:00:00
3 secrets to deploying LLMs on cloud platforms
In the past two years, I've been involved with generative AI projects using large language models (LLMs) more than traditional systems. I've become nostalgic for serverless cloud computing. Their applications range from enhancing conversational AI to providing complex analytical solutions across industries and many functions beyond that. Many enterprises deploy these models on cloud platforms because there is a ready-made ecosystem of public cloud providers and it's the path of least resistance. However, it's not cheap.
