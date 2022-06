3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most growth-oriented investors dream of stocks that will "set them for life." These are stocks where they can invest a relatively modest amount and end up with eye-popping returns years later.Nobody can guarantee that their growth stock investment is the next Amazon or Netflix. However, after more closely examining the emerging industries of the future, Block (NYSE: SQ), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three stocks that hold such potential. Let's find out a bit more about each of these three stocks.The company formerly known as Square is an enterprise that investors need to keep on their radar. Its Square ecosystem and Cash App continue to draw increased interest.