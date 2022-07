3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first half of 2022 had the dubious distinction of ending with the largest market loss on record in more than 50 years. For investors used to the recent bull market, this can feel like a blow. But time and time again, the stock market has always returned to gains after a bear market and surpassed previous highs.It's a good reminder to focus on high-quality companies that should easily bounce back when the market does, providing many years of gains for your portfolio. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) are three stocks trading at low prices that can help set you up for life.E-commerce giant Shopify has been under a lot of pressure lately, and its stock is now down 76% this year. It's not a great time for tech or retail stocks. The market has little appetite for highly valued growth stocks, and it sees short-term pressure for anything connected to retail. Investors are eschewing upstarts and companies that aren't profitable in favor of solid value stocks that can outlast any recession.