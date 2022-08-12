|
12.08.2022 12:45:00
3 Sell-Off Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
A stock market sell-off can be intimidating. Nobody likes logging into their brokerage account and seeing their balance well off its highs. However, anyone with an investment horizon longer than three to five years should also consider this a buying opportunity, as many stocks are trading for much cheaper than they used to.By sifting through the stocks that have been drastically sold off, investors can pick up a few fantastic businesses for cheap. Among those that I think are bargains right now are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). This trio's stock prices are well off their highs, but if you've got a long-term investing horizon, then these stocks are set to produce significant returns.Alphabet's stock has been sold off for one reason: Advertisement budgets get slashed in a weak economy. With more than 80% of Alphabet's revenue coming from advertisements, investors are worried about what might happen in the near term. However, this stock is a bargain buy for its future prospects, not its immediate ones.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.