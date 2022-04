3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories.According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. There are several companies through which investors could tap into this lucrative market. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.Let's look at the reasons these three semiconductor stocks are worth buying right now .