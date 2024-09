3 Sensational Warren Buffett Stocks That Make for Slam-Dunk Buys in September

Few investors are more revered on Wall Street than the aptly named "Oracle of Omaha." Since Warren Buffett became the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in the mid-1960s, he's overseen a greater than 5,700,000% aggregate return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) and guided Berkshire to become only the ninth public company to reach the $1 trillion market cap plateau.When you outperform Wall Street's major stock indexes by as much as Buffett has spanning almost six decades, you're going to garner quite the audience. Investors regularly wait on the edge of their seat to find out which stocks he and his investment team have been buying and selling.Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool