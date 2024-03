3 Short-Squeeze Stocks That Could Actually Be Great Long-Term Investments

While the prospect of a short squeeze all by itself isn't a great reason to invest in a stock, the combination of short-squeeze potential and a solid long-term business opportunity can be very interesting. In this video, I'll discuss three stocks -- all of which have 30% short interest or higher -- that could be big winners for long-term investors.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 25, 2024. The video was published on March 26, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel