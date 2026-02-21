The Market Aktie
3 Signs a Looming Recession Might Trigger a Stock Market Crash, and 1 Potential Way the Federal Reserve Might Be Able to Bail the Market Out
There is rarely a clear-cut start and end date to a recession. By the time people realize they are in a recession, it's usually been going on for several months. That's because much of the economic data that investors and consumers rely on is released with a lag. There are often revisions to this data, which can indicate that the economy might have been performing much better or worse than everyone initially believed.While the U.S. does not currently appear to be in a recession, recent data suggests that the economy might be closer to one than believed. Here are three signs of a looming recession that could trigger a stock market crash, along with one way the Federal Reserve can still bail the market out in such a scenario.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
