22.03.2023 10:31:00
3 Signs That It's Time to Sell Your Favorite Biotech Stock
Kenny Rogers famously sang about knowing when to hold 'em, and knowing when to fold 'em. That poker chip of wisdom definitely applies to investing in biotech stocks. Even for investors with a long-term mindset, sometimes there's not much left to do but pull out of an investment, get as many of your remaining dollars as you can, and head elsewhere.But the decision to pull the plug on a biotech position is often a difficult one. How do you know when to get up from the table and count your chips? Here are three undeniable signs that you should be on the lookout for to know when it's time to cut your losses or secure your gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
