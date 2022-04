3 Signs This Necessity Real Estate Business Will Start Its Rebound in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The coronavirus is particularly dangerous for older adults and spreads easily in group settings. That's a double whammy for senior housing real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) as well as more-diversified healthcare names like Ventas (NYSE: VTR) and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), which both have large senior housing portfolios. But there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here are three signs that 2022 could be a key inflection point for the senior housing industry.It is important to recognize the very real impact that the pandemic has had on senior housing REITs. One of the best examples is Omega Healthcare, which is one of the largest nursing home landlords, with over 900 properties. In early April, it was forced to announce that it had yet another tenant that was having difficulty paying its rent. At this point, operators representing roughly 18% of the REIT's rent roll are struggling to pay what they owe to Omega. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading