3 Signs You Should Absolutely Apply for Social Security in 2024

When to apply for Social Security is an individual decision, and the right answer varies from one person to the next. It's generally wise to consider all of your options before signing up. Rushing into a decision could lead to major regret down the line. But if any of the following three scenarios apply to you, you probably want to apply in 2024.The primary advantage to delaying Social Security is that you grow your checks a little each month you wait. You get fewer checks as a result, but you could still wind up with a larger lifetime benefit. This strategy generally only works for those who expect to live into their 80s or beyond, though.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel