3 Signs You're Better Off Claiming Social Security at 62 Than Waiting Until 70

There's no arguing that delaying Social Security until age 70 will get you the largest possible monthly checks. The Social Security Administration rewards you for each month you wait by slowly growing your benefit. Still, that doesn't mean waiting to sign up is always your best option.You want your Social Security benefits to work for you. For some, that means helping maintain financial security in the present. For others, it means covering as many retirement costs as possible. But if any of the following three things apply to you, signing up earlier -- even right away at age 62 -- is probably the best option.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel