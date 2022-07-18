3 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In most years, a stock that is up 10% or so over three months wouldn't count as sizzling. But in a year when many growth stocks are down 60%, 70%, or even 80%, and the majority of REITs are down 30% or more, having any level of momentum is impressive.These three REITs, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), have all shown strength while the rest of the industry hasn't, and each has a strong dividend yield (the lowest of the three is 3.8%). Let's talk about what their prospects are and if the stocks are just getting started.Agree Realty is a retail REIT that owns 1,510 properties in 47 states. The properties are predominantly big-box retailers -- 9.9% of properties are leased by grocery stores, 9.4% by home-improvement warehouses, and the rest by assorted other retailers. Agree also owns 186 properties (included in the 1,510 total) that are ground-leased to the same types of retailers. That means Agree owns the land, and the retailer or another business owns the building and leases the land.