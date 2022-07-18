|
18.07.2022 12:45:00
3 Sizzling Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
In most years, a stock that is up 10% or so over three months wouldn't count as sizzling. But in a year when many growth stocks are down 60%, 70%, or even 80%, and the majority of REITs are down 30% or more, having any level of momentum is impressive.These three REITs, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), have all shown strength while the rest of the industry hasn't, and each has a strong dividend yield (the lowest of the three is 3.8%). Let's talk about what their prospects are and if the stocks are just getting started.Agree Realty is a retail REIT that owns 1,510 properties in 47 states. The properties are predominantly big-box retailers -- 9.9% of properties are leased by grocery stores, 9.4% by home-improvement warehouses, and the rest by assorted other retailers. Agree also owns 186 properties (included in the 1,510 total) that are ground-leased to the same types of retailers. That means Agree owns the land, and the retailer or another business owns the building and leases the land.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|17,20
|3,99%