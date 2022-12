3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're like most investors, the bulk of your growth stocks come from the large-cap realm. We tend to gravitate toward such names because these companies are seemingly everywhere, as is information about their stocks.Veteran investors know, however, smart diversification isn't just a matter of spreading your holdings out across several sectors. Your portfolio should also represent a mix of various-size companies, since these differences can allow different sorts of results in different economic environments. Generally speaking, small caps tend to be nimbler and better focused on doing one thing very, very well.With that as the backdrop, here's a look at three great small-cap stocks that might not have sidestepped marketwide weakness, but should be able to lead any marketwide recovery. In fact, they might not even need the broad market's help to start dishing out gains again.Continue reading