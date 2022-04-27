Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
27.04.2022 17:15:00
3 Small-Cap Medical Stocks With Big Momentum
Rengenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) are all small-cap healthcare stocks with market caps below $3.5 billion. While the share prices of many companies in this sector have plummeted recently, these three have risen in the past three months.That said, they aren't necessarily overpriced. While not well-known, they offer the potential for incredible growth. So far, they seem to be headed in the right direction -- they each increased their earnings last year.At the same time, small-caps often don't have much product diversification or as much cash to handle downturns, so there can be more risk than in mid-cap or large-cap stocks. Investors need to make sure that their growth is sustainable. Let's take a closer look.Continue reading
