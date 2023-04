3 Smart Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After suffering through a brutal 2022, Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is finally showing some signs of life. Here's why even more gains could lie ahead for investors, including three smart reasons to buy the stock today.Although Amazon is best known for its e-commerce sites, cloud computing is the company's primary profit driver. Amazon Web Services (AWS) generated a whopping $22.8 billion in operating income in 2022, up from $18.5 billion in 2021. That was despite significant macroeconomic challenges, including inflation and recessions fears, that drove many businesses to slow their technology investments.Inflation is moderating and the economy will eventually strengthen, both of which should increase Amazon's cloud profits. But AWS is set to enjoy an even more powerful growth catalyst in the coming years: artificial intelligence (AI).Continue reading