|
16.08.2023 14:30:00
3 Smart Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Right Now
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has earned its place atop the artificial intelligence (AI) arena. The semiconductor titan supplies the lion's share of the chips that power the most popular AI models and applications.But kings can be dethroned, and new challengers can emerge. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), for one, has its sights set on becoming a more powerful force in this explosive market. Here are some more reasons why AMD's stock is an intriguing buy today.AMD's chips enjoy a variety of uses. Key end markets include the personal computer (PC), gaming, and data center industries. The booming demand for AI solutions is poised to expand all these markets and perhaps more than many investors currently expect.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!